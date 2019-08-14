First day of school a success at Brenda Cowan Elementary

Today was the first day of school for students at Brenda Cowan Elementary school. It is the first year that the school is open. The first day brought many excited feelings from students. Several already had great first days.

"My favorite part of the day was that we learned math, and writing, reading," Carter, a second grader said.

Cooper, a kindergartner, was more excited to move around. "My favorite part of the day was having fun and playing in the gym," she said.

Both students were already looking forward to the rest of the school year. They have many things that they are eager to do.

"I am excited for tomorrow to do a lot of fun stuff like I did today," Cooper said.

Carter said that he made several friends today, and is looking forward to making even more.

Brenda Cowan's Principal Joshua Williams had a few words of the wise for his students as they dive into the new year.

"Remember the difference between a great day and a bad day is always your attitude. Let's have a great day," he said.

Students and teachers alike are all ready to be back to do it all again tomorrow.