First ever "Big Lex 4Miler" kicks off at Keeneland

The inaugural Big Lex 4 Miler kicked off Saturday morning at Keeneland, bring more than 800 participants.

The race joins two other summer races, the Bluegrass 10,000 and Midsummer Night's Run to form the new Bluegrass Trifecta.

VisitLEX President Mary Quinn Ramer told WKYT she always wanted to add another race to kick off the summer season in a healthy way.

Participants in the Big Lex race were taken through scenic and historic parts of Keeneland. Winner Isaiah Strauel said he had never been to Keeneland before the race.

"It was really nice I like running through the field and stuff like that," Strauel said. Strauel finished in about 23 minutes.

Craig Clark has participated in the other two races now part of the trifecta. He said the biggest difference between the three is the large amount of people running in the Big Lex.

"More people, there were more people in this race than I've seen in a while. That's what it was more about and the kids had fun and there were more sponsors and that's a great thing you always want to see more sponsors."

Proceeds from this race will go toward Old Friends Thoroughbred Retirement Facility.

