First ever "Educating Boys of Color" Summit held in Lexington

Nearly 100 boys gathered at Bryan Station High School Saturday morning to showcase skills they’ve learned through a mentor program.

Fayette County Public School employee Christian Adair began a mentor group in 2012. He told WKYT growing interest in other adults and a grant given to help build the program allowed him to expand to all middle schools in Fayette County.

“We've always mentored our boys, but now it's just more official within the school system,” Adair began. “Two years ago we had a grant... which allowed me to recruit some more men and make it more official to work with the schools."

The groups range from one mentor to four students to one mentor to 30 students. Mentors focus on attendance, behavior and curriculum, or ABC’s to measure students’ growth.

Saturday morning, the program held the first Isaac Murphy Educating Boys of Color Summit. The summit allowed the boys to partake in the “On the Table” discussion which happened around Lexington in March and find their own solutions.

Early afternoon, students began practicing a performance they would give in front of guests from the community.

"They're going to do oratorical presentations and group presentations to show their intellectual capacities,” Adair said.

One of those students, Juan Slaughter, gave a speech about never giving up.

"I was 7 years old when I was diagnosed with a brain tumor,” Slaughter said.

Years of surgery, radiation and hospital visits eventually brought him good news.

“They said that since it's gone they said that there might be a chance that it might come back, but I was like, ‘It's fine’ you know what I mean?"

Now he keeps busy as the Alpha Leagues’ president, one of the mentor groups at Bryan Station Middle School led by Adair.

"It's been fun going through the journey of having all my brothers here. If I need help, I have friends that would help me,” Slaughter said.