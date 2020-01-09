First flu-related death reported in Lexington

Lexington’s first flu-related death this season has been confirmed.

A person older than 50 with underlying health issues died from the illness.

The number of lab-confirmed cases, at last check, was up to 141. That is 77 more than the previous week and almost 100 more cases than were reported at this time last year.

Only about 20% of people with confirmed cases have gotten the flu shot.

Experts say that it is not too late to get the flu shot.

The shot is especially important for senior adults, young children, and anyone with other medical risks.

Flu shots are available from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Friday, and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday.

The cost varies based on insurance. You can call 859-288-2483 for details.

A spokesperson for UK HealthCare says UK Hospital is capable of handling the number of flu cases it has right now.

There are no hospital visitor restrictions at UK Hospital at this time.

A spokesperson for Baptist Health Lexington says the hospital has already restricted visitors to the NICU to immediate family members only.

Baptist Health is asking visitors to use caution and to not visit the hospital if they have flu symptoms.

St. Joseph Hospital has some limitations on visitations as well.

They're asking anyone with flu-like symptoms to not visit patients at the hospital.

Patients being treated at St. Joseph for the flu are limited visitors.

Nursey and NICU visits are being restricted to parents only.