First major Lexington event to announce significant changes due to coronavirus concerns

The first major event in Lexington to make significant changes because of concerns surrounding the novel coronavirus, COVID-19 is Alltech’s annual international conference.

Alltech's ONE Ideas Conference will be held entirely online this year.

As a global company, Alltech has been tracking COVID-19 since the beginning, seeing impacts at their business in China and now at their global headquarters in the Bluegrass.

"Our reputation overview committee has been monitoring this,” CEO and President Dr. Mark Lyons said. “We've been putting policies in place, and of course, one of the big questions was are we going to hold our conference."

The ONE Ideas Conference is an annual international conference for people in industries from agribusiness to aquaculture.

For the last 35 years, it was held at Rupp Arena bringing people from all over the world to hotels, restaurants, and businesses in downtown Lexington.

But this year, amid the growing number of COVID-19 cases, the conference will be held entirely online.

"We're very cognizant of the impact that this conference has, we're very proud of it,” Lyons said. “Therefore, we're going to be working with our partners, working with our stakeholders to make sure that we minimize the impact as much as we can."

Ultimately, the decision came down to health and safety over economic impact.

"We always talk at our conference that we need to innovate in the face of disruption, certainly right now we are facing a lot of disruption,” Lyons said. “What I'm so proud of is our team has come up with so many creative ways to overcome that disruption and make sure that we still can connect with our audience globally and do so in a way that they feel comfortable with and keeps them safe."

For those who already registered for the Lexington conference, Alltech is offering refunds or transfers to the virtual experience. For more information, click here.