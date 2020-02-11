Infant becomes Lexington's third flu-related death this season

Another flu-related death has been confirmed in Lexington. This time the victim was younger than 12-months old.

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department says this is the first pediatric flu-related death in Lexington this season and the third flu-related death in Lexington overall.

The previous two cases were in people older than 50 with underlying health issues.

The number of flu cases in Kentucky continues to go up.

Health experts say a flu shot is the best way to protect yourself from getting the flu.