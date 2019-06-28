First phase of KentuckyWired project complete

Kentucky has announced the state's first phase of its troubled broadband project is complete.

Gov. Matt Bevin and Rep. Hal Rogers made the announcement Friday, stating Ring 1A, which includes Louisville, Lexington and northern Kentucky is complete. A segment from Lexington to Somerset was also completed.

The project, which will install 3,000 miles of fiber-optic cables in all 120 Kentucky counties, will now expand into eastern Kentucky for the next phase and eventually western Kentucky.

State Auditor Mike Harmon said in 2018 that KentuckyWired will cost taxpayers $1.5 billion over 30 years, which is much more than initially calculated. Harmon also said taxpayers will be on the hook for 93 percent of the total cost. It has faced many delays since the project was approved in 2014. It is considered to be nearly four years behind schedule.

Friday's milestone was met with optimism, as Bevin and Rogers say the project has taken big steps forward in recent months. They hope once complete, Kentucky will climb from the bottom of state rankings in broadband access. The digital divide is greatly affecting rural portions of Kentucky, specifically eastern counties.

Leaders say the project's completion would make Kentucky the first state in the country to build an open-access fiber-optic network in every county.