First responders face off in Lexington Fire vs. Police Combat Challenge

Lexington first responders are facing off in a series of physical challenges for the second annual Fire vs. Police Combat Challenge.

This challenge is used as a way to raise money for the responders' families that are in need.

"We're on the same team out on the streets and we're one big family, so when it comes to doing this kind of stuff we want to raise money for one of their families and one of ours," Todd Houston with the Fraternal Order of Firefighters said.

While both departments hope to win, they admit it's all in good fun, and they are doing it for a cause.

Tammy Holland is battling leukemia and says the Lexington Fire Department doesn't just feel like family, but they are her family. Her husband and son are both firefighters, and she says the department as a whole has walked with the three of them through her battle with cancer.

This year the organizers are hoping to raise $10,000 through the event. They say they are behind on fundraising compared to this time last year.

They have a GoFundMe page and are hoping the community will help.