First responders bring some cheer to Jessamine County with parades

This week in Jessamine County, first responders are doing what they can to bring some cheer during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lt. Matt McDaniel with the Nicholasville Police Department helped plan a series of parades. Six routes, going through different parts of the county, spread out throughout the week.

First responders in Jessamine County decided to host a series of parades to encourage everyone social distancing at home. The first happened this morning. There are six routes they’ll go on throughout the week, weather permitting. I’ll have more tonight on @WKYT pic.twitter.com/unzVn58PUu — Jim Stratman (@JimSNews) April 27, 2020

McDaniel said first responders wanted to do something special for the community and they only know one way to do it; with big lights, and big sirens.

"Seeing kids' reaction to the fire truck makes us happy," Lt. McDaniel said.

Lt. McDaniel says the community took to the idea.

"We've had a good response on social media and Facebook advertising the parade," Lt. McDaniel said. "It seems like it's been well accepted from the public and we're happy to do it."

There will be two parades each day so long as the weather cooperates.

If you'd like to know if the first responders will be coming to your neighborhood you can here: