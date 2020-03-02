First responders in Madison County taking precautions for coronavirus

At least six people have now died of coronavirus here in the US. All of them have been in Washington state, where experts believe the virus has been circulating for weeks undetected.

With at least 95 confirmed cases of the virus in the US, first responders in Madison County are preparing for possible cases in Kentucky.

The director of Madison County's EMS says this isn't the first virus they've had to prepare for.

"We've had plans in place for quite some time," Carlos Coyle said. "The Ebola scare from a few years ago ramped up everybody's readiness and preparedness. So any of these infectious disease processes, even if it becomes a pandemic from our side, even though the pathogen may be different, we're going to treat it very similar."

So far there aren't any known cases of coronavirus in Kentucky, but new ones are popping up across the country.

"It's certainly very possible so we are prepared for it," Coyle said. "At this point in time it's going to look what we know very much like flu symptoms."

He says that work begins with the calls to 911. They'll be asking people with flu-like symptoms additional questions about their travel, which could change what personal protective equipment they wear to a scene.

"Even if we are undecided we will probably err on the side of caution," Coyle said. "And go ahead and put on the mask, gloves, goggles. Whatever the appropriate PPE is for the disease."

As for those of us at home, he says the precautions we take to avoid spreading the flu can be useful.

"Stay home if you're sick, cover your cough, wash your hands, things we've known for years but obviously we just don't do a good job of doing it until we have some kind of heath scare," Coyle said.

They hope that abundance of caution will keep their crews from walking into a potentially hazardous situation.

Coyle said people would also be best served to stop spreading misinformation about the coronavirus on social media and check sources about that information.