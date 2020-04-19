First teen with COVID-19 at UK Hospital recovers from virus

We talk a lot about how the virus hits older people particularly hard, but young people are not immune.

One teen in Kentucky battled the disease with everything she had, and today, after a week in the hospital, she was finally able to head home.

"I thought I was going to die," says 17-year-old Faith Morales.

Faith wasn't just positive for COVID-19. She also had pneumonia, strep, and the flu.

"I was like afraid to cough, when I was couching it literally felt like I was suffocating," Faith says.

Faith was rushed to UK Hospital where she spent time in the pediatric ICU. The first minor with COVID-19 the hospital has seen.

"The most horrible feeling I've ever felt in my life," says Faith's mother Nancy Reyes.

Nancy describes knowing her daughter's life was in jeopardy, yet unable to visit her inside.

"Somebody that you care about so much and you have to see them go through a situation where you have absolutely no power, and you're completely helpless, and you're watching them choke, and you're watching them basically fade away, you know that light in her face and that life that she always carried as a happy kid," Nancy says.

Faith's entire family is presumed to be positive with the coronavirus. At 17 and with no prior health issues, Faith wasn't in the most at-risk category. Yet, she was most in danger.

"I was ready to give up, I really was, like I was, there was a point where I accepted I was going to die and I was like, you know what it's, I can't do this anymore," Faith says. "I was healthy and I was young like I got it and I almost died from it."

Prompting the question, is anyone safe when it comes to this virus?

Nancy says she hopes her family can help others because of their positive antibodies to the virus. She says they are trying to donate plasma to other people.