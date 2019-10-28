First-time voters get to cast ballots in 2019 Kentucky elections, but will turnout suffer?

Will younger voters make a bigger impact at the polls for the 2019 Kentucky elections? It would buck the trend of recent history.

College can feel like a bubble. Everything a student needs is most likely in a certain radius. Getting out and voting can be more of a chore than a privilege.

"It's disappointing for sure," explained Centre College freshman Nate Steiner. "If you think about just how many kids that there are who have opinions, it's a shame because they are really passionate, and they'll express their passion but not enact the one civic duty to go do it."

Traditionally, Steiner's age group doesn't make a strong presence at the polls. He thinks the state's drug epidemic may change the routine.

"I feel like it's enough of a problem for everybody that they recognize it that action needs to be taken and young people can recognize, 'Hey, we can make a difference. Let's do something," Steiner said.

Ever since 18-year-olds were given the right to vote in 1972, that age has been under-represented at the polls. NPR reports 2014 marked the lowest youth turnout and voter registration rates in about 40 years.

"I hope that a lot of newly 18-year-olds and kids who were maybe were 18 last year and 19 now, and in college, I hope they consider the difference they can make especially at a local level," Steiner added.