Fiscal Court warns of potentially deadly laced drugs in Rowan County

The Rowan County Fiscal Court is warning residents of Rowan and surrounding counties of a potentially dangerous batch of drugs circulating the area.

The Fiscal Court posted the warning on Facebook Monday, Oct. 21, saying first responders have been called out to an unusually high amount of overdoses in the past 72 hours.

The post said there is evidence of drugs laced with Fentanyl and other deadly drugs in the county.

Officials advise people who have family members or friends who are known drug users to exercise a high level of vigilance, and if you think someone may be overdosing, call 911 immediately.