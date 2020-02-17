Fiscal court passes budget for Breathitt County Sheriff's Office after layoffs

BREATHITT CO., Ky. (WKYT) - There's now relief for the Breathitt County Sheriff's Office.

We told you last week the entire staff was laid off Thursday because the county didn't approve a budget in time.

The fiscal court held an emergency meeting Monday morning to check over the county clerk's budget and the sheriff's budget.

The budget passed by a three-to-two vote.

There were some pieces in that budget that Judge-Executive Jeff Noble thought could be removed, but now that they aren't, he's worried some people in the county could be laid off.

"It's going to put us in a bad situation, but, you know, I'll come in tomorrow and do the best I can work everybody as long as I can when it comes to laying somebody off that's a hard decision but if I have to make it I will," Noble said.

Those employees who were laid off last week are expected back to work Tuesday.

 
