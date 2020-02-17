Fiscal court passes budget for Breathitt County Sheriff's Office after layoffs

There's now relief for the Breathitt County Sheriff's Office.

Breathitt County Sheriff's Office (Facebook)

We told you last week the entire staff was laid off Thursday because the county didn't approve a budget in time.

The fiscal court held an emergency meeting Monday morning to check over the county clerk's budget and the sheriff's budget.

The budget passed by a three-to-two vote.

There were some pieces in that budget that Judge-Executive Jeff Noble thought could be removed, but now that they aren't, he's worried some people in the county could be laid off.

"It's going to put us in a bad situation, but, you know, I'll come in tomorrow and do the best I can work everybody as long as I can when it comes to laying somebody off that's a hard decision but if I have to make it I will," Noble said.

Those employees who were laid off last week are expected back to work Tuesday.