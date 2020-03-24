Fitness enthusiasts think outside the gym during coronavirus

People around the country who are self-isolating or maintaining social distance during the coronavirus outbreak have to think outside the gym when it comes to their fitness routines.

Many are turning to online classes or getting outside to exercise. Both brick-and-mortar fitness centers and cyberspace-based workout companies are stepping up the number of online classes they teach and offering some free of charge.

A good diet and exercise is crucial for keeping the immune system strong against COVID-19. Many workout junkies say their creative sweat sessions are helping them to stay calm and avoid going stir-crazy.