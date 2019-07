Rock band Five Finger Death Punch has announced a concert at Rupp Arena.

The band will play in Lexington Dec. 6, and tickets go on sale to the general public Jul. 26. Presale is currently underway.

Three Days Grace, Bad Wolves and Fire From The Gods are also scheduled to perform.

The Lexington stop is part of a fall concert tour that includes 28 dates across the U.S.

