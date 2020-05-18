Five Kentucky counties remain with no confirmed COVID-19 cases

Governor Beshear is expected to give another update Monday afternoon on Kentucky's current COVID-19 cases.

We've already learned about new numbers here in Fayette County. When we look statewide, we're looking at more than 7,600 cases and 334 people have died.

More than 2,700 people have recovered. That's more than a third of all cases.

Remember the stretch of eastern Kentucky where we had no confirmed cases? That changed over the weekend.

Magoffin County now has one confirmed case. There are only five counties in Kentucky with no confirmed cases.

Jefferson County remains the county with the most cases.

Fayette county is second, with roughly a third of the cases seen in Jefferson County.