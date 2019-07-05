Five sent to the hospital following serious crash in Lexington

A serious crash at a busy Lexington intersection sent five people to the hospital.

The two-car crash happened early Friday morning on Tates Creek Road at Lansdowne Drive.

Police said six people were in one vehicle. Five of those people were taken to the hospital including two children with life-threatening injuries.

The driver was the only person in the other car. She was not transported to the hospital.

Tates Creek Road and Lansdowne Driver are expected to be closed until about 6:30 a.m.