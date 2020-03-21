Five-star forward Greg Brown to make college choice April 24

According to 247Sports, five-star power forward Greg Brown is set to make his college choice on April 24.

Brown's five finalists include Kentucky, Auburn, Michigan, Memphis and Texas. He has taken official visits to all five schools, including a trip to Lexington on January 10. He then saw the Wildcats beat Alabama the following day.

Brown ranks as the No. 9 overall prospect and the No. 1 power forward in the 247Sports composite rankings. He scored 3,007 points and finished with 476 blocks in an impressive career at Vandegrift in Austin, Texas.