Five-star foward Greg Brown picks Texas over UK, three others

Top 10 recruit and five-star forward in the 2020 class Greg Brown has committed to Shaka Smart and Texas.

He ranks as the No. 9 overall prospect in the 2020 class and No. 1 power forward. Brown averaged 26.1 points, 13.2 rebounds and 3.5 blocks during his senior season for Vandegrift in Austin.

Brown picked the Longhorns over Kentucky, Auburn, Memphis and Michigan. According to 247Sports, Brown had an offer in excess of $300,000 to play in the NBA G League, but he elected to play college basketball for Texas.