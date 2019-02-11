Five-star shooting guard Anthony Edwards commits to Georgia over Kentucky

One of the top basketball recruits for the 2019 class has committed to Georgia over Kentucky.

Shooting guard Anthony Edwards of Atlanta, Georgia has decided to stay in his home state.

Edwards is a five-star recruit according to the 247Sports Composite, and he is the top-ranked shooting guard.

The Georgia commitment is a big win for head coach Tom Crean, who is looking to keep in-state players at home instead of rival schools.

Kentucky currently has the ninth-ranked 2019 recruiting class in the 247Sports rankings.