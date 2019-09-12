Fla. bullied boy's design on The Rock covered by anti-semitic message, then transformed into words of love

After The Rock on the University of Tennessee's campus was painted in honor of a Florida boy who was bullied for being a UT fan, someone painted over the design with an anti-semitic message.

Just hours after the racist message was discovered, others covered it up with painted words of love and unity.

The Rock is a 97.5-ton piece of dolomite. It's common for students and community members alike to paint it with messages, images and other sentiments.

Alpha Epsilon Pi, a Jewish fraternity on campus, wrote on Facebook about the message, asking the university to take action.

University of Tennessee Chancellor Donde Plowman issued a statement about the anti-semitic message.

She said the school will organize a group of students to come up with a plan that creates "community accountability" at The Rock after this incident.

"In one week, the Rock has brought out the best and the worst," Plowman wrote in another statement.

