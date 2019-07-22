Flash flooding brings downtown Morehead to a temporary standstill

Thunderstorms moved across Morehead Monday afternoon into early evening dropping torrential rain on the city.

Water moves into St. Clare Regional Medical Center in Morehead after storms bring torrential rain Monday.

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey had reported rain totals as much as three inches in just a few hours. It caused flash flooding in the downtown area.

Triplet Creek In Morehead is a little higher than normal. Flash floods impacted the community Monday afternoon. @WKYT @Kentuckyweather pic.twitter.com/5ELE0ekewp — WKYT Nick Oliver (@WKYTNick) July 23, 2019

WKYT's Nick Oliver went to Triplet Creek and found water levels higher than usual.

A viewer sent us pictures of water standing inside St. Claire Regional Medical Center. There was also water rushing outside of the building.

Morehead police tell WKYT the hospital was put on a Code Yellow, meaning no one could enter or leave the facility.

St. Claire officials released a statement on their Facebook page saying: "Our emergency room never stopped caring for our patients while facilities management, environmental services, and many other staff helped to quickly clean up the mess and guide patients and visitors to secondary entrances."

Morehead police say some water leaked into their building into the lower level where 911 services are. Police say firefighters came over to clean that up quickly. 911 services went on uninterrupted.

Some debris piled up in a park and other areas around the city.

WKYT has not had any reports of injuries or significant damage, but it's likely some folks will be out cleaning up on Tuesday.