Flash flooding causes issues in Rockcastle County

Much of central and eastern Kentucky are facing issues with rain and severe weather. That includes Rockcastle County, which is dealing with significant flash flooding.

EMA Director Bryan Bussell said they did have to shut down a couple of roads in downtown Brodhead for a little over an hour.

Most of the flood waters have gone done at this point. There were a couple of reports of businesses that were flooded, but no injuries so far.

Our chief meteorologist Chris Bailey says there was not a flash flood warning for Brodhead when this happened, but they were prepared nonetheless.

The area was facing severe thunderstorm warnings and there were also reports of pea-sized hail in Mt. Vernon.

The city has received a grant through FEMA to help alleviate some of the flooding issues in town— but they’re not sure when exactly that money will be available to start work.

“We were prepared because looking at the radar we knew we were going to get some heavy rain, we didn’t know what amount, but we knew we could take up so much but then it reaches a certain point, that’s all we can take," said Bryan Bussell, Emergency Management Director.