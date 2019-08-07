State of emergency planned as flash flooding causes property damage in Bath County

Some in Bath County are cleaning up the mess left behind after flash floods impacted homes Tuesday night.

The water reached so high in the area of Oakley Pebble Road and South Lick Road that debris was lodged in the mailbox, and water was over a nearby bridge.

The first round of storms hit the county 10 p.m. Tuesday and continued in the same areas through early Wednesday morning. Radar estimates show some rain accumulations exceeded seven inches in the northern part of Bath County.

With so much rain falling over this hilly terrain, all of the water quickly ran off into local creeks and streams, which led to the flash flooding conditions. Homeowner Lynn Reed said a couple of inches got into their home, which already sits off the ground.

"The floors are a mess, and they're going to have to be replaced," Reed said. "It's going to be a process to get through that, but we'll make it."

Emergency managers say almost all roads are passable as of Wednesday morning, but there is a bridge that was washed out on Sanderson Road.