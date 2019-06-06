Flash flooding impacting several areas of Rockcastle County

Flash flooding is causing major issues in Rockcastle County, and some roads are impassable because of high water.

WKYT weather watcher Jordan Smith tweeted photos of flooding on Ky. 1505 in Brodhead. The road is impassable on certain stretches, and water is seen reaching nearly halfway up some parked vehicles.

A house in Mt. Vernon was surrounded by floodwaters on Freedom School Road.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for portions of the county because of prolonged heavy rains.

Emergency managers say water has entered homes and businesses in Brodhead, and a swift water rescue is underway to save dogs in a kennel.