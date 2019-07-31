Flight attendant greets passengers from overhead luggage bin

It’s not uncommon to be greeted by flight attendants when you board a plane, but they’re usually standing in the aisle.

A Southwest Airlines flight attendant greeted passengers from an overhead bin. (Source: Veronica Lloyd/CNN)

That wasn’t the case for one Southwest Airlines flight from Nashville to Atlanta on Monday.

Passengers were surprised to be greeted by a flight attendant hanging out in the overhead luggage bin.

They said she was in there for about five minutes, and she didn’t get down until more than half of the airplane was boarded.

Passengers said she spent the time kindly greeting people boarding the plane.

In a statement, Southwest said its employees "are known for demonstrating their sense of humor and unique personalities,” and that the flight attendant "attempted to have a brief moment of fun with customers during boarding.”

The airline added: “Of course, this is not our normal procedure, and Southwest crews always maintain safety as their top priority."

