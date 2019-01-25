Flights delayed at several major US airports because of staffing issues

Air traffic control staffing issues are causing delays at several major U.S. airports.

Pixabay (MGN)

CBS News transportation reporter Kris Van Cleve reports the staffing issues are causing delays at airports in Newark, LaGuardia, Philadelphia and Tampa.

This is also resulting in a ground stop for flights at LaGuardia.

The FAA says there is an increase in sick leave at two air traffic control facilities in New York and Florida.

The staffing problems were at air traffic centers in Jacksonville, Florida and a Washington D.C. center that controls high-altitude air traffic over seven states.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.