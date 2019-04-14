Flockers Fighting Cancer hold 2nd annual Flamingo 5K

Hundreds of people went the distance for a good cause in Nicholasville Saturday.

It was the 2nd year for the Flamingo 5K, benefiting Flockers Fighting Cancer.

The nonprofit raises money for cancer research and promotes early detection with the help from their signature pink flamingos.

“You know, we want to find a cure for cancer. But in the meantime, we also want to help people who are going through that journey, to give them dignity, to give them hope, to surround them with joy and praise and love while they’re going through that,” said Rebecca Wallace.

Last year, the Flamingo 5K raised $10,000. For 2019, the unofficial total is more than $10,000 and still counting.