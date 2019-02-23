Flood threat continues for several Kentucky counties

There have been flooding issues across Kentucky after heavy rainfall throughout the week.

In Estill County, the Kentucky River is expected to rise to almost 30 feet by Sunday. Officials have closed several roads due to high water. Residents are already seeing boat docks covered. The Emergency Management says the river will continue to rise at a steady pace.

Along the Cumberland River in Pulaski County, water is covering roads. Water levels are high, almost covering trees completely along the roadway. People who normally drive in the area should use caution.

Whitley County is also tracking flash flooding and the problems that come with it. Playgrounds and ball fields are submerged at the Briar Creek Park. The Emergency Management director says the water levels in creeks are going down, but the Cumberland River continues to rise. Mudslides in the area have affected travel, reducing Kentucky 92 to one lane.

Laurel Lake in Laurel County is also showing the effects of flooding. The water is starting to flow over the spillway. County officials posted a warning on Facebook, asking people to avoid the spillway.

If flooding becomes too severe in some areas and ends up stranding people in their homes, Moses says emergency crews have boats available to use in rescue efforts .

