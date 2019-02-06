Flooding concerns increasing with more rain on the way

Safety officials are concerned about flooding in the central Kentucky area as more rain is expected into Wednesday evening.

Forecasters estimate 1 to 3 inches of rain to accumulate in a 24-hour period.

Bart Powell, director of public safety in Anderson County, says he is worried about flash flooding.

"We're very concerned about area flooding and also flash flooding with that amount coming in over a 24-hour period," Powell said.

Low water crossing areas are expected to be trouble spots. Powell says he is specifically worried about Rice Road. At night, he says people try to drive through moving water and rescues are often needed.

"Our creeks and tributaries are rising and moving quickly, and then our low water crosses like you see behind me," said Powell. "Rice (Road) crossing, where this will probably become four or five feet deep, moving at about 18 miles-per-hour."

Warnings were also issued by the U.S. Forest Service on Wednesday, detailing flooding problems.

Flood waters caused officials to close roads in the Red River Gorge and in other areas of the Daniel Boone National Forest, according to a Facebook post.