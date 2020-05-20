Flooding continues along Licking River in Cynthiana

Water levels along rivers across the commonwealth are finally receding after torrential rainfall on Monday and Tuesday.

One of the hardest hit was Harrison County, but residents there are feeling relief as they know things could have been worse.

Water levels on River Road in Cynthiana, which runs right next to the South Fork Licking River, have gone down fairly significantly and people in the area we spoke to say they’re fortunate it didn’t get any worse.

After roughly six inches of rain fell over the region in less than two days, water levels quickly rose on the South Fork Licking River. At one point Tuesday evening, forecasts showed the river cresting near 26 feet, but instead, it crested overnight at 22.4 feet.

Coming up at 4 & 6 on @WKYT, hear from a family in Cynthiana that came back home today after evacuating Tuesday evening due to flooding concerns: https://t.co/LM1s0pVArz #KYwx pic.twitter.com/woTkiixiix — Adam Burniston (@AdamBurnistonWX) May 20, 2020

One neighborhood still remains underwater, with some cars submerged, but some neighbors say they’re glad things weren’t worse.

“It’s relief, I’m grateful for us," said Tabatha Bebord. "My heart still goes out to the people that are on down that are still working with it and still underwater. They’re going to have a hard road ahead for them.”

Now, fortunately, when looking at the forecast for the South Fork Licking River, it is showing that it will fall below the flood stage, even action stage, by later on Wednesday night and into Wednesday evening n Cynthiana.

Judge-Executive Barnett says while the shelter at the middle school is closed, they do still have it set up just in case.