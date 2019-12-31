Flooding continues to cause headaches in Powell County

We saw a heavy dose of rain Sunday into Monday and that caused flooding for some areas. It's going to be a possibility once again in the upcoming days with more rain on the horizon.

Steve Asbury/Powell County EM Director

"We are at 18 and a half feet at the Red River in Clay City," Steve Asbury, Powell County Emergency Management Director said. "Unfortunately that community and others in Powell County are very frequented by flooding."

A Flood Warning remains in effect for the Red River in Clay City for good reason. The river has flooded into nearby fields and water is covering the some roads. It's one of many common problem spots.

"Anywhere along the Red River in Powell County, in Slade, the Middlefork basin, Rosslyn, and Clay City where along the Red River in Powell County is susceptible to flooding," Asbury said.

That's because they are fairly low lying areas. Emergency Management is well aware of that fact, and they're keeping a close eye on changing conditions.

"Typically in Powell County its just a lot of road flooding. On a few occasions we do have a few houses that do flood in Clay City and other areas along the Red River," Asbury said. "We just monitor it, keep a close eye on it, and generally try to warn the public as soon as we get notice of it."

Emergency Management officials cannot warn people enough to, please, turn around and don't drown.