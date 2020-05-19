Flooding forces closure of several Mt. Sterling intersections

Several intersections in Mount Sterling have been blocked off due to flooding.

Some have reopened but officials are warning drivers to be careful as it continues to rain throughout the day.

East Street, a major road in downtown Mt. Sterling, was blocked off since Tuesday morning. A business owner says he anxiously waits for flooding when he sees rain in the forecast.

Business owner on E High St said this area always floods when it rains a certain number of inches. He says the water has actually gone down from where it was initially. @FoxLexington @WKYT pic.twitter.com/RjfYv5XCf5 — Shelby Lofton (@ShelbyWKYT) May 19, 2020

Water was splashing over the guard rails at one point.

Hinkston Creek is running high, sweeping some people's property away.

We spoke to a man who says he came to check on his friend, a 97-year-old man whose entire backyard flooded.

“It’s came up to his sidewalk and flooded his basement before," Robert Hudson said. "And it may have been up there today. Like I said, I’m late getting down here and it may have been up there this morning. I know it’s been high because the stuff that was in the garage is washed out.”

Officers and people who live in the area tell us it's not uncommon to see the same areas with worst flooding.