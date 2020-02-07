Flooding keeping people out of homes in Bell County

High water along Old Dorton Branch Road in Bell County has trapped many people in the Dorton Branch community and left some of them without a place to live.

There have been several people that had to leave their homes in the community. Multiple people say water has risen feet into their homes. On Thursday, a state of emergency was declared in the county after widespread flooding.

A lot of the flooding is due to the rising Cumberland River. The river crested only 2.74 feet away from the record level set back in 1977.

Emergency management crews say they can’t do much today to remedy the situation, as water levels are still too high, and a lot of roads are blocked off. When water levels eventually recede, crews will be able to further assess damages.

