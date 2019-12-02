Flooding prompts school closings, water issues in two Kentucky counties

Two Kentucky school districts are closed Monday because of a water emergency.

A message on the Rowan County Schools website says the emergency was caused by this weekend's rainfall and flooding.

"In the best interests of the health and safety of our students and staff, this water issue has compelled us to cancel class," said Rowan County Schools Superintendent John Maxey.

Bath County Schools also posted about being closed due to a boil water advisory.

Both districts hope to reopen on Tuesday.

The city of Morehead posted a message about the boil water advisory from the Morehead Utility Plant Board.



