Flooding still a concern in Central Kentucky

The rain is moving out of Central Kentucky, taking away the flood threat, but some areas are dealing with ongoing issues.

Central Kentucky had three to four inches of rain from Sunday night to Tuesday morning.

Several roads in Bourbon County were still underwater Tuesday.

High waters have closed North Middletown Road. It will remain closed until the water recedes.

Flooding forced schools in Bath, Breathitt, Clark and Rowan counties, among others, to close.

Some roads in Bath County are still underwater. Officials dismissed schools early on Monday.

In Scott County, high water threatened a bridge off of Lexington Road in Georgetown. It leads to a daycare center. The daycare is closed because of flooding concerns.

Lexington police say they responded to 94 non-injury crashes, 12 injury crashes, and 23 high water complains on Monday.

