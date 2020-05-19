Flooding, water rescues reported in Jackson County

Jackson County is being hit hard by the rain.

Flooding has led to power outages and there have also been some water rescues.

Judge-Executive Shane Gabbard tells us they've had a lot of problems really for the past 24 hours. They've had power outages, trees that have fallen down due to the saturated ground, and, of course, a lot of flooding.

The areas where we're seeing a lot of that flooding is along Highway 421. That also goes into Clay County where we're also seeing high water issues.

In Jackson County, some crews have actually had to go on a few water rescues. Thankfully, they only resulted in damage to vehicles and no loss of life or injuries to anyone involved. Now, officials in Jackson County say they can't emphasize it enough — if you see high water, turn around, don't drown.

"I don't care if you've lived somewhere for 50 years, if waters across your road and it's anything close to what you think is a danger, don't go across it," Gabbard said. "I mean you, it don't take a lot of water to pick up a vehicle and swift it down a river."

Gabbard says crews in the county are still on standby throughout the day and are out and about assessing any damages or anything brought on by this flooding. He says by his estimation, they've received roughly 7 to 8 inches of rain.