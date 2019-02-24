Floodwaters breach Wolfe Co. Animal Shelter; rescue homes needed

The Wolfe County Animal Shelter is looking for help from the public after floodwaters breached their building.

Only a few animals had to be evacuated from the shelter, but organizers say cleaning and sanitization after the waters recede will be harmful to the dogs remaining on site.

In a series of Facebook posts, the shelter says their building took on a lot of damage due to the flooding.

Anyone who can help is asked to contact the shelter on their Facebook page, or by calling (606) 662-9330. A GoFundMe account has also been set up for monetary donations, click here to donate.

