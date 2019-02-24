Floodwaters prompt rescues in Clay, Lincoln Counties

Manchester Police, along with Clay County EMS, rescued three people stranded in floodwaters Saturday night.

Officers say Clay County 911 received a call around 9:45 p.m. that a vehicle was partially submerged on Chop Bottom Road with occupants inside.

When police got there, they say they found the vehicle, with people yelling for help. Officers were able to wade through waist-deep water, climb on top of the vehicle and pull a woman from the backseat.

Additional officers and a Kentucky State Trooper were able to get the rest of the occupants to safety. EMS checked the occupants at the scene, and no injuries were reported.

A few hours later, over in Lincoln County, deputies were called to Frog Branch Road to a vehicle submerged under a bridge with a woman inside. Two other people had been in the vehicle, but managed to make it to safety.

Deputies were able to pull the remaining woman out of the swift moving waters, and say the vehicle was swept away almost immediately afterward.

All three were treated at the scene and taken to the ER for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The Sheriff says the crash may have been the result of hydroplaning.

