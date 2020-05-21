Florence Y'alls hosting drive-thru animal farm

A professional baseball team in Kentucky is pivoting during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The Florence Y'alls are opening an animal farm.

The team would normally be starting their season in the Frontier Baseball League, but the pandemic has shut that down.

Now they're teaming with with "Honey Hill Farms" and the "Cincinnati Circus Company" to set up the drive-thru animal farm. Visitors will be able to feed the animals and there will be several shows and performances as well.

The drive-thru is designed to be no-contact. All attendees are asked to stay in their cars and staff will be wearing masks.

The team is only hosting it tomorrow, May 22 through Monday May 25. They said if it gets a good response it may return.

Tickets are 30 dollars per car if you pay in advance. You can buy those tickets here.