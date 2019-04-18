Florida man accused of child molestation arrested in Kentucky

A Florida man accused of molesting a child is behind bars in Kentucky with the help of federal authorities.

Kentucky State Police say William Douglas Lacy III, 29, was arrested in Rosine after troopers and U.S. Marshals executed a search warrant at a home on U.S. 62 East.

Lacy is accused of failing to appear in court in Bay County, Florida on charges of lewd and lascivious molestation and possession of sexual performance of a child. He was also charged with being a fugitive from another state.

Lacy is awaiting extradition at the Ohio County Detention Center.