Florida man arrested in connection to McCracken Co. church theft

Authorities in Hollywood, Florida have arrested a man who reportedly cashed checks that had been stolen from a Paducah church.

Paducah police say the church contacted them, saying someone had taken checks from the church’s mailbox. According to officers, the checks totaled over $11,000 dollars.

A detective gathered information from local banks and discovered the checks had been cashed at an ATM in Florida and determined 35-year-old Vlad Dragos Baceanu was the suspect.

After getting an arrest warrant charging Baceanu with theft of mail matter, police in Florida arrested him.

Baceanu is now awaiting extradition to Kentucky.

