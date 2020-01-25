Florida man arrested in connection to McCracken Co. church theft

Vlad Dragos Baceanu is awaiting extradition to Kentucky to face a charge of theft of mail matter. (Photo: Paducah Police Department)
By  | 
Posted:

PADUCAH, Ky. (WKYT) – Authorities in Hollywood, Florida have arrested a man who reportedly cashed checks that had been stolen from a Paducah church.

Paducah police say the church contacted them, saying someone had taken checks from the church’s mailbox. According to officers, the checks totaled over $11,000 dollars.

A detective gathered information from local banks and discovered the checks had been cashed at an ATM in Florida and determined 35-year-old Vlad Dragos Baceanu was the suspect.

After getting an arrest warrant charging Baceanu with theft of mail matter, police in Florida arrested him.

Baceanu is now awaiting extradition to Kentucky.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus