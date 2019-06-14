Florida man asked cops for help starting motorcycle he’d stolen, police say

Raymond Millwater is just 30 years old but he's been jailed nearly two dozen times.

His latest trip to the slammer came after someone reported seeing a possibly intoxicated man pushing a motorcycle down a road in Clearwater.

Police responded and said they found Millwater standing unsteady near the bike. He told them he borrowed it from a man named Chad, but he couldn’t get it to turn on.

Not deterred, Millwater asked officers if he could borrow a screwdriver to get the motor running.

They declined. They did, however, contact the owner of the bike. Perhaps not surprisingly, he was not named Chad. Investigators told the Tampa Bay Times the owner denied even knowing Millwater.

Millwater faces a grand theft motor vehicle charge and is being held in the Pinellas County Jail.

