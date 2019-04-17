Florida man attacks neighbors with frying pan, lamp pole, deputies say

Some neighborhood arguments get more out of hand than others.

The spat in New Port Richey, FL, over the weekend resulted in bloodshed.

One man needed six staples to close a wound on the back of his head and another man got locked up once deputies from the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office arrived.

Fifty-one-year-old Gerald Lee Thornton Jr. is charged with aggravated battery after attacking neighbors with a frying pan and a lamp pole, deputies told the Bradenton Herald.

His arrest record indicates he’s being held at the Land O’Lakes Jail on a $10,000 bond.

Deputies said one neighbor told them Thornton chased him with a frying pan, eventually catching up and striking him in the left side with it.

That man managed to wrestle the cookware away, and even landed enough punches to the suspect’s head to knock him down.

Investigators said when Thornton got back up, he used a lamp pole to open a gash on the back of another neighbor’s head.

