Florida man dons Spider-Man mask during liquor store burglary

Updated: Tue 9:49 PM, Mar 19, 2019

SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL (Gray News) - A liquor store just north of Orlando got a visit from Spider-Man back in January, only this web-slinger wasn’t of the friendly neighborhood variety.

Deputies said Wilburn is a local career criminal with a rap sheet showing arrests dating back to 1991. (Source: Seminole County Sheriff's Office)

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office arrested Edward Wilburn on Jan. 2.

Deputies said he’s the man who broke into Winn-Dixie Wine and Spirits in Casselberry, FL, wearing a Spider-Man mask to steal alcohol and cigarettes.

Deputy Bruce Milne responded to the burglary report. He immediately caught a break while reviewing surveillance footage.

The suspect first tried to open the store’s door without a mask on.

“To me, it was just a matter of absolute surprise that he would walk up to the door first, try to break in, and then it starts clicking in his head, ’Oh, I might get recognized if I do this without a mask on,’” Milne said.

Investigators said Wilburn went to a nearby thrift store where he found the Spider-Man mask.

Even so, his identity had already been exposed. Milne identified Wilburn as a local career criminal with a rap sheet showing arrests dating back to 1991.

“During the time of this incident, he was actually out on bond for other burglaries,” Milne explained.

Deputies tracked Wilburn to a house they say he frequents to buy drugs. That’s where they took him into custody.

“Eddie is a narcotics user,” Milne said. “Eddie uses heroin, Eddie uses meth and he steals to feed his habit.”

