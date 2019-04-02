Florida man slices arm of man who denied him use of squeegee

Updated: Tue 5:43 PM, Apr 02, 2019

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL (Gray News) - Deputies in St. Lucie County couldn’t find Ferdinand Velez Latorre after a March 11 incident left another man with a gash on his arm.

He allegedly cut the man with a razor blade after he wouldn’t let him use of a squeegee, according to arrest records reviewed by TCPalm.

The 37-year-old turned himself in on March 20 and now faces felony charges for aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

The victim told investigators Latorre was intoxicated when they started arguing about the squeegee, a T-shaped tool used to clean windows.

He said when he denied Latorre’s request, the suspect retaliated by pulling out a razor blade and slicing his arm.

The victim took off running when he saw Latorre grab a machete.

A witness saw the victim jump into a pickup, but Latorre followed behind him shouting “I’ll kill you, I’ll kill everybody!”

Latorre reportedly had been living in a car that had been parked in the victim’s or witness’ driveway.

