Florida man stung over 100 times trying to save dog from bees

A Florida homeowner was just trying to save his dog from a swarm of bees Monday, but he ended up in the hospital with more than 100 bee stings.

Unfortunately, it was all for naught as his four-legged friend didn’t survive the attack.

“A lot of people don’t notice or they may just see a couple bees hanging around outside. If you see 10 to 20 bees, there could be thousands more you don’t see,” nuisance animal removal specialist Leo Cross told Florida Today.

Cross said a bee releases a pheromone when it starts stinging. Other bees pick up on it and rush to its aide.

He said the bees got into the home through a hole in the wall behind a power box because they were attracted to the heat.

Cross, who uses a special vacuum to remove bees from places they shouldn’t be, stressed the importance of capturing the bees alive so they can safely be relocated to another area.

“We need them. As much as they can be a pain in the butt, they’re such important pollinators,” he said.

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.