Florida man threatens to kill landscapers for leaving grass clippings on his walkway, deputies say

A Florida man was arrested after threatening to kill two lawn care workers for leaving grass clippings on the walkway of his home.

According to Hernando County deputies, 49-year-old Anthony Sabella had two men provide lawn care service to him at his home located on Finsbury Drive.

According to police reports, he called one of the workers, saying they had left grass clippings on his walkway. When the men returned to clean up the grass, they were met by Sabella shouting at them and using racial slurs.

The workers then reported leaving the home and calling 911 after Sabella followed them in his vehicle and pointed a gun at them, threatening to kill the men, WVLT reported.

The case was turned over to Major Case detectives, who got a warrant for his arrest after deputies said they tried to contact Sabella but couldn't.

On Thursday, deputies and detectives waited for Sabella to leave his home. When he did, he was stopped and arrested.

Sabella was charged with possession of a firearm/ammunition by a felon and two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm. He is being held without bail.

