Florida teen charged with DUI manslaughter after rolling SUV while carrying 13 people, killing 17-year-old girl

A single car crash early Saturday morning in North Port, Florida, left a 17-year-old girl dead, three others injured and a 19-year-old girl charged with DUI manslaughter.

Officers were called around 2:30 a.m. after receiving calls about a single vehicle rollover crash. Police say when they arrived on scene, they found a 17-year-old girl dead. She had been ejected from the vehicle and died on the scene.

The crash took place while approximately 13 people were inside and on the roof of a 2010 blue Toyota SUV while it was in motion. Three other passengers of the car were taken to area hospitals for treatment, with two of them being transported by Bayflite.

The 17-year-old who died was from North Port and reportedly attended North Port High School with some of the others involved in the accident. The other three people injured were all teenagers; one is 19, one is 17 and a third one is 13 years old.

The 19-year-old male passenger is currently in surgery at Sarasota Memorial Hospital (SMH), the 17-year-old female passenger was treated and released from SMH and the 13-year-old passenger is at a Tampa area hospital with internal injuries that are said to be non-life-threatening.

Police say the driver of the SUV, 19-year-old Stephanie G. Evrard, failed to navigate a curve, causing a rollover crash. Investigators say they have established probable cause that Evrard was under the influence while driving.

Evrard is charged with one count of DUI manslaughter and three counts of DUI with personal injury. She is currently being booked into the Sarasota County Jail.

Police said the victims’ names will not be released while the investigation is still ongoing. There are expected to be grief counselors provided at area schools on Monday for anyone who is feeling affected by the tragedy.

Sarasota County Schools has announced due to the accident, all drama performances for Saturday and Sunday at North Port High School have been canceled out of respect for the grieving community.

